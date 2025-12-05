Adilabad (Telangana) [India], December 5 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has announced that the newly sanctioned Adilabad airport works will be completed in a year and the Airbus services will also be launched from the new airport, said an official release.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu have already assured to provide funds and other logistical support to complete the airport. The Chief Minister also said that he would take the responsibility for the development of the backward Adilabad district and also complete the Korata Chanaka project.

Also Read | Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2025: Date, History, Significance and All You Need To Know About Dr BR Ambedkar's Death Anniversary.

Addressing a public meeting in Adilabad, the CM said that a new university will also be established in Adilabad district, and it would be named after Indravelli or Kumuram Bheem. "The irrigation, education and communication facilities would be strengthened as part of the development of the district," he added.

The Chief Minister appealed to the people to elect good persons as Sarpanches in the gram panchayat elections. "Don't spend money on elections. If possible, Sarpanchs should be elected unanimously," the CM said, adding that he will provide funds for village development.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Gifts Russian Edition of Bhagavad Gita to President Vladimir Putin, Says Its Teachings Inspire Millions (See Pic).

CM Revanth Reddy lambasted the last government for ignoring the Adilabad district. "The oppressed people dethroned the previous government and gave a big mandate to the People's Government. I will speak about politics only during elections, and the main focus is development of the state and welfare of all sections of people," the CM said, adding that he did not take a single leave in the last two years.

"I got the opportunity to be a ZPTC, MLC, MLA, MP and Chief Minister at a young age. I am striving to earn the respect of the people. I became the Chief Minister with the blessings of the people of Telangana and ruling the state without any hurdles for the last two years," he added.

Furthermore, CM Revanth Reddy fired a salve at former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for not allowing the opposition leaders to speak in the Assembly debates. "The then rulers also detained opposition leaders, including Sitakka and him, when they tried to enter the state Secretariat. Now there are no such conditions," he added.

The Chief Minister criticised KCR for shelving the Pranahita - Chevella project taken up at a cost of Rs 38,000 crores by former CM YS Rajashekhara Reddy in the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh to provide irrigation facility to 16 lakh acres with 38 thousand crores.

"Hundreds of crores were spent to provide water to Adilabad. After the BRS came to power, the former CM abandoned the project and changed the name, village and the estimates. With an estimated Rs 1.50 Lakh crores, the BRS government constructed the Kaleshwaram project, which collapsed in just three years. The KCR family amassed wealth through commissions from the project," he said.

The Chief Minister pointed out that Maharashtra agreed to construct a barrage at 150 meters near Tammidhihatti, but the project was shelved by the previous government and lakhs of crores have been wasted. "Now, KCR family members are fighting for assets and moving on different paths," he said.

Stating that the government already called for tenders to build a project near Tummihatti at a height of 150 meters, the CM said that the project will provide water to Adilabad district. He will lay the foundation stone for the project soon, the Chief Minister said, appealing to MLA P Shankar and MP Nagesh to convince the BJP-led Maharashtra Government for speedy approvals to the project.

Highlighting the Global summit organised on December 8 and 9 at the Future City, the Chief Minister said that he had already invited the Prime Minister and Union Ministers to the prestigious event. Sonia Gandhi, who realised the dreams of the Telangana people, was also invited to the summit and sought her blessings. AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were also invited.

The Chief Minister asserted that the Union government and state governments should work in coordination to achieve the welfare and development goals.

Moreover, CM Revanth Reddy recalled that his first visit after being appointed as TPCC Chief was to Niraml and also organised Dalit-Girijan Dandora at Indravelli. "Soon after coming to power, we declared the Indravelli martyrs memorial as a tourist centre with the first signature and allotted Indiramma houses to the martyrs' families," he said. The CM assured that the closed company owned by Cement Corporation of India will be opened by bringing in private investors.

Coming down heavily on the last government for not providing jobs, the chief minister said that the people's government gave appointment letters to 61,000 selected candidates in just one year. "We reformed the TGPSC and filled 562 Group One and Group two jobs," he said.

The CM said more notifications will be issued to fill the vacancies, and the unemployed youth should start preparations for competitive exams. "My wish is that the youth of Telangana should become IAS and IPS," he added.

In a scathing attack on KCR for neglecting women's empowerment, CM Revanth Reddy said that his government spent Rs 8100 crore for free bus travel for women, made women groups the owners of 1000 RTC buses, running petrol pumps, and distributed one crore Indiramma sarees to 65 lakh self-help groups. "Our aim is to promote one crore women as millionaires. The state will flourish when women are happy. The State was already receiving bountiful rains and crops," he added.

The CM also took a swipe at KCR for threatening the farmers who cultivated Paddy. "The People's government was giving a bonus to the farmers. 3.10 crore people were also eating fine rice," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)