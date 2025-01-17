Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 17 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's foreign tour received an immense response on Friday -- the first day, as per a release by the Telangana CMO.

The CM-led 'Telangana Rising' official delegation kick-started the Singapore tour by holding a meeting with the world-famous Institute of Technical Education's (ITE) officials.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Telangana's IT and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu, Special Chief Secretary to Industries and Commerce Department Jayesh Ranjan, TGIIC MD Vishnuvardhan, Special Secretary to CM Ajith Reddy, and Young India Skill University Vice Chancellor VLV SS Subbarao, the release stated.

The 'Telangana Rising' delegation visited the Singapore Institute of Technical Education (ITE) campus and inspected the skill development courses and advanced facilities which have been provided in the institute.

The CM delegation interacted with experts from about 20 fields and college staff who are providing training in the famous institute.

The Chief Minister's team held fruitful discussions with the ITE top officials and requested them to extend cooperation to the Young India Skill University established in the Fourth City in Hyderabad.

In the high-level delegation meeting, Industry Minister D Sridhar Babu elaborated on the various courses introduced in the Skill University to provide skill development training to the youth and to meet the market demand for skilled workforce in different sectors.

The ITE delegation responded positively to the CM's request and came forward to work together with Skill University. In a move to strengthen the ties further, the ITE and Skill University authorities entered an MoU for mutual cooperation in skill development.

The agreement was signed by Skill University Vice Chancellor Subba Rao Deputy Director of Academics and Administration Services Parvinder Singh, and Deputy Director of IT Education Services Fabian Chiang on behalf of the Singapore ITE delegation.

The ITE officials also expressed their readiness to visit Hyderabad soon. (ANI)

