India News | Telangana CM to Hold Review Meeting on Coronavirus Situation on May 27

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 26: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will hold on May 27 a high-level review meeting on coronavirus situation, agriculture during monsoon and state formation day celebrations at Pragathi Bhavan.

According to Telangana Chief Minister's Office (CMO), there will be a discussion on the measures taken for the containment of coronavirus and implementation of lockdown.

"Decision will be taken on the steps to be implemented in the future. A decision will also be taken whether to continue or to make any changes in the existing method followed in Hyderabad on the opening of the shops as the outlets are opened on a rotation basis," the CMO said.

"In view of the monsoon season, there will be a discussion on issues related to agriculture, availability of fertilisers in the villages and availability of seeds. There will be a discussion on how to celebrate the state formation day on June 2," it further said.

