Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 5 (ANI): Farmers in Telangana will receive Rs 12,000 per acre annually under the Rythu Bharosa scheme, as the State government has increased the cash benefit under the scheme by Rs 2,000.

Further, families of landless farm labourers will receive a similar amount annually under the newly introduced Indiramma Atmeeya Bharosa scheme, said Chief Minister Revanth Reddy after the Cabinet meeting on Saturday.

The Chief Minister said that all the people without ration cards will be given new ration cards.

"In this new year, the farmers also should have a good year so govt will support them. Every land which is suitable for agriculture will be given 'Rythu Bharosa', Rs 12,000 per year. All the farmers without land will be given Rs 12,000 per year, this scheme is called the 'Indiramma Atmiya Bharosa Scheme'," Revanth Reddy told reporters.

"The ration card problem has been there for many years. All the people without ration cards will be given new ration cards. All these schemes will start on 26th January," he added.

The government decided to provide Rythu Bharosa to every acre of cultivable land owned by the farmers without any conditions. Enhanced the scheme benefits to Rs 12,000 from Rs 10,000.

Rs 12,000 will also be given to each landless agricultural labourer family every year. The new scheme for landless farm labourers is being called - "Indiramma Atmiya Bharosa Scheme".

The schemes will be launched on January 26, 2025. The Cabinet decided to implement the schemes on the occasion of the completion of 75 years of the coming into effect of the Indian Constitution. The State Cabinet also ratified the proposal to issue new Ration Cards to every eligible family.

The Rythu Bharosa scheme is not applicable to non-agricultural lands (mining, hills, real estate ventures, roads, lands used for residential, industrial, and commercial purposes, lands converted as Nala and the lands acquired by the government for various projects).

The Cabinet approved the naming of the Palamuru-Ranga Reddy lift irrigation scheme after former Union Minister Sudini Jaipal Reddy.

As the cabinet ratified, the Singur project canal is being named after state Medical and Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha's father and late Minister Rajanarsimha.

The Cabinet decided to appoint a Technical Expert Committee to examine the ways and alternatives to provide irrigation water from Jurala to the new ayacut in Mahabubnagar district. The Committee will conduct a feasibility study on the availability of water, lifting of water resources, identify the location for the construction of reservoirs etc.

The cabinet also approved the Godavari Drinking Water Supply Scheme Phase-2 and Phase-3 for which river Godavari water will be lifted from Mallanna Sagar to Hyderabad for drinking water needs.

Earlier, the scheme was proposed to lift 15 TMC of water and now the cabinet gave the nod to lift 20 TMC of water given the future needs. The Cabinet also approved the proposal to upgrade Kothagudem as a Municipal Corporation. (ANI)

