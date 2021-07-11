Bengaluru, Jul 11: Veteran BJP leader and former union minister Thaawarchand Gehlot on Sunday took oath as the 19th Governor of Karnataka succeeding Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala.

The Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka administered him the oath of office and secrecy to Gehlot at the Raj Bhavan in the presence of outgoing Governor Vala, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, his cabinet colleagues, MPs, MLAs and senior officials of the state government. Thaawarchand Gehlot Appointed as Governor of Karnataka, PS Sreedharan Pillai as Governor of Goa; Check Full List of New Governors Appointed by President.

Bengaluru | Thawarchand Gehlot takes oath as governor of Karnataka Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court, Justice Abhay Srinivas Oka, administers the oath of office and secrecy to Thawarchand Gehlot pic.twitter.com/jidS5LwT1s — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2021

The 73-year old Gehlot was the Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment at the centre, and was leader of the House in Rajya Sabha before assuming the new role in the southern state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)