Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 9 (ANI): Gujarat marked International Anti-Corruption Day with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel reiterating the state government's unwavering commitment to transparency and zero tolerance for corruption.

Chairing the state-level ceremony organised by the Gujarat Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), the Chief Minister said the Bureau must uphold such a vigilant reputation that officials with dishonest intent "constantly fear wrongdoing and refrain from it."

Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi highlighted the state's firm stance against corruption, describing the surge in compulsory retirements under the current administration as "historic evidence" of decisive action, according to a release.

He noted that in the past three years, traps were set against 34 Class-I and 98 Class-II officials, while this year alone, 194 cases have been registered and 277 accused arrested. He added that the state's technocratic ACB should expand its use of advanced technologies, including AI, to strengthen preventive vigilance.

Honouring nearly 10 ACB personnel for their exemplary service, the Chief Minister also felicitated four citizens whose complaints led to successful action against bribe-seeking officials. Twelve students who won state-level essay and elocution competitions held during Vigilance Awareness Week likewise received certificates.

Invoking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mantra of "Vikas bhi, Virasat bhi," the Chief Minister emphasised that honesty and integrity are deeply rooted in India's cultural values. He said a truly developed Gujarat would be one where sincerity is so ingrained that "observing an Anti-Corruption Day becomes unnecessary." He also referred to karmayoga as reflected in the stories of Lord Ram and Maharshi Valmiki to underline the importance of righteous conduct and inner satisfaction derived from honest work.

Chief Secretary M.K. Das, addressing the gathering, said corruption is a global issue that disproportionately affects the poor. He noted that Gujarat has implemented major preventive vigilance reforms, including simplification of rules, amendments to revenue laws, and measures promoting ease of doing business.

Earlier, ACB Director Piyush Patel outlined the bureau's widespread awareness activities, including school competitions, oath-taking ceremonies, street plays, marathons, and a statewide distribution of ACB helpline 1064 pamphlets.

The event was attended by senior officials, ACB personnel, vigilance experts, students, and citizens who contributed to the fight against corruption. (ANI)

