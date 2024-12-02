India News | Three Killed in Collision Between Two Cars

Amravati, Dec 2 (PTI) At least three persons were killed and as many others injured when two cars collided on Monday in Amravati district of Maharashtra, police said.

The accident occurred in Golegaon village on the Daryapur-Akola road in the afternoon, an official said.

"Three out of four occupants of one of the cars died while another one was injured. Two persons travelling in another car also suffered injuries and were hospitalised," he said.

