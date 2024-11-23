Guwahati, Nov 23 (PTI) Four persons, including three of a family, were killed by unidentified persons in Assam's Nagaon district, police said on Saturday.

The assailants entered the house of a retired employee of Jal Jeevan Mission in Laokhowa Garajan area and attacked them with sharp weapons on Friday night, police added.

Also Read | Jharkhand Assembly Elections Results 2024: JMM-Led Mahagathbandhan Alliance Takes Early Lead in Close Fight as per ECI Data.

Two other members of the family, a daughter whose marriage was scheduled next Wednesday and her brother, were away in Nagaon shopping for the wedding.

The slain family members have been identified as Gunadhar Sarkar, Sarojini Sarkar and their youngest daughter Jayasmrita.

Also Read | Indian Student Dies in US: Aryan Reddy From Telangana Dies After Gun Misfires on Birthday.

The identity of the fourth person and the assailants were yet to be ascertained.

The bodies have been sent to the hospital for post-mortem.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)