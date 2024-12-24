Itanagar, Dec 24 (PTI) Three poachers were held for killing a sambar deer recently inside the Daying Ering Memorial Wildlife Sanctuary (DEMWS) in Arunachal Pradesh's East Siang district, an official said.

Acting on a tip-off, a team led by Borguli range forest officer CK Chowpoo arrested the poachers, the Divisional Forest Officer of DEMWS, Kenpi Ete, said.

The poachers, identified as Mibom Perme and Doping Taying, were from Borguli village in the Mebo subdivision of the district on December 20.

The third poacher identified as Toni Perme was arrested on Tuesday, she said.

Ete said the poachers entered the sanctuary using a machine boat and shot the animal using a single-barrel gun in an isolated pocket under Borguli Wildlife Range.

She said the accused were booked under various sections of the Wildlife (Protection) Act 1972 and section 25 1(B) of the Arms Act, 1959.

The seized articles were handed over to the police and a FIR has been registered at Mebo police station, she said.

Sambar deer is a Schedule I species under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, of 1972.

The DFO said stringent action as per the provisions of the Wildlife Act will be taken against any person involved in hunting or abetment of hunting inside the sanctuary.

She also expressed dismay that despite continuous efforts by the department officials to gain the confidence of the fringe villagers for their support in protecting the sanctuary, such hunting incidents by a few put the conservation efforts in vain.

Directing the field officers to intensify surveillance in and around the sanctuary to prevent such incidents in future, Ete appealed to the general public to report hunting incidents to sanctuary officials for prompt action.

The informers will be rewarded, she said.

Recently, due to proactive protection and mass awareness by the sanctuary officials along with elected representatives, eco-development committee and the public, the sanctuary and its wildlife have started flourishing, she said.

Ete said the number of tourists visiting the sanctuary is also increasing every year.

"Such incidents greatly undermine the efforts of all stakeholders in protecting and conserving the sanctuary,” she added.

The Daying Ering Memorial Wildlife Sanctuary is the only grassland-dominated sanctuary in Arunachal Pradesh. Due to its unique landscape of riverine islands and grasslands, it is home to many endangered wildlife species like Gangetic dolphins and the critically endangered Bengal florican.

The DEMWS is surrounded by around 18 villages, which share a direct boundary with the sanctuary due to which it is vulnerable to illegal activities, particularly hunting and fishing.

