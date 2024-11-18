Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 18 (ANI): Three people have been rescued after a house collapsed in Noida on Monday afternoon, a fire official said.

The rescued people have been sent to hospital for treatment. One person is still said to be trapped, they added.

Pradeep Kumar, Chief Fire Officer (CFO) of Noida told ANI, "Search and rescue operations are underway. Three people have been rescued and sent to hospital. One person is likely to be trapped..."

The incident was reported near Hanuman Mandir in Bahlolpur under the Sector 63 police station area in Noida.

Police and administration officials are present at the spot. More details are awaited, they added. (ANI)

