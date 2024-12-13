Kolkata, Dec 13 (PTI) Trinamool Congress candidate for the Rajya Sabha by-elections, Ritabrata Banerjee, was declared winner uncontested on Friday.

Banerjee was handed the certificate as winner by a West Bengal Assembly secretariat official on Friday.

State Parliamentary Minister Sovandeb Chatterjee told PTI, "Ritabrata Banerjee was declared winner and there was no contestant from any other party."

The TMC, in a post on X, congratulated Banerjee on being elected as a member of the Upper House of Parliament. The TMC also shared an image of the certificate with the post.

"His dedication to public service will further strengthen the nation's legislative framework," the TMC said in the post.

Banerjee was accompanied by TMC chief whip Nirmal Ghosh and senior minister Aroop Biswas while receiving the certificate in the assembly.

Banerjee had filed his nomination papers in the West Bengal Assembly on December 9 as the TMC candidate.

The TMC had on December 7 declared Ritabrata Banerjee as its candidate for the December 20 bypoll, following Jawhar Sircar's resignation as the party's Rajya Sabha member in September.

Ritabrata was with CPI(M) until 2017 and served as its Rajya Sabha MP from 2014. After being expelled from CPI(M), he joined the TMC.

He headed the TMC's trade union wing of state at the time of being fielded by the party.

