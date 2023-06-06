New Delhi, June 6: In the run-up to next year's Lok Sabha elections and Assembly Polls in five States, the Congress party is making plans to counter the Bharatiya Janata Party's Hindutva card.

Congress Party's Minority Department has prepared a road map for this the party, along with its demand for a caste-based census, is now planning to conduct an outreach programme for uniting minorities against the headwind of polarisation fear in the polls. Sachin Pilot To Announce New Party? Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa Refutes Rumours, Says Talks of Rajasthan Congress Leader Floating New Party Mere Speculation.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi have approved this road map of the party's minority department. Speaking to ANI Imran Pratapgarhi, INC Minority wing national chairman Said "As part of the campaign programs of minority department will be organized in 100 Muslim-dominated areas across the country."

In these programmes, people from Jain, Sikh and Christian communities will also be contacted. 'Bharat Jodo Bhaichara Sammelan' titled programmes will also be held.

The message of schemes for the backward Muslims and Pasmanda community during the rule of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government will also be spread among the public.Booklets and pamphlets will be distributed reminding people of the 30 per cent capital subsidy on power looms, given by the UPA government, which was now reduced to 10 per cent by the Central government.

In Recent Days BJP Tried to Reach out to Pasmanada Muslims, Now the Party is has decided to Expose the big Promises to the Bunkars which are majorly from Pasmanda Muslim Community. Rajasthan Political Crisis: Sachin Pilot Has No Intention of Leaving Congress, Says State Minister Murari Lal Meena.

In the midst of this campaign, a big meeting of all minorities including Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, and Jains, will be organized at Talkatora Stadium in the national capital. The event will be attended by both Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Former President Rahul Gandhi, the minority department of the party will focus on states like Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana -- where Assembly elections are due at the end of the year. After this, till the Lok Sabha polls, it will be expanded in the whole country.

