Visuals of people using bonfire to keep warm (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI): A thick layer of fog continued to blanket North India on Tuesday as the region battled cold conditions.

In Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, locals and tourists said that that it was very cold and further added that the winter arrangements made were very good.

"It is very cold right now, but the arrangements made are very good. We are sitting near bonfires to keep ourselves warm..." said a local speaking to ANI.

Ratan Jaiswal, a tourist, who came from Prayagraj said that there was no shortage of services in Ayodhya.

"It is very cold here in Ramnagari, we even took a dip in the holy river. The arrangements made here are very good and we are not feeling the shortage of anything..." said Ratan Jaiswal, a tourist.

The minimum temperature recorded in Ayodhaya as per the Indian Meteorological Department was nine degrees Celsius.

In Prayagraj, devotees flocked to the Sangam Ghat despite the chilly weather conditions.

Amit Kumar, a tourist said that the weather has been extremely chilly yet it could not stop the tourists from taking a dip in the holy rivers.

"It has been extremely cold here...however we have come here to pray and we also took a dip in the holy river. We brought all the required clothing we needed.." Kumar said speaking to ANI.

Vinod, another tourist applauded the government's arrangements made.

"The Maha Kumbh mela is about to start here and the government has made very good arrangements, they have improved since last year.." said Vinod.

Minimum temperature recorded in Prayagraj was 10 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, in Rajasthan, visuals showed fog blanketed around the city leading to no visibility.

Visuals also showed people sitting near bonfires to keep themselves warm.

The minimum temperature recorded in Jaipur was 11 degrees Celsius as per IMD.

Meanwhile, in Delhi, the temperature recorded was 11.6 degrees Celsius as per IMD.

As per the Met Department, the minimum forecasted temperature is 8 degrees Celsius for the day while the maximum temperature is anticipated to reach around 19 degrees Celsius along with "dense fog" blanketing the city. (ANI)

