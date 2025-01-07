New Delhi, January 7: As Indian markets tumbled on January 6, with both the Sensex and Nifty 50 falling over 1.5% due to fears of a new virus outbreak in China, people are eager to know which stocks are likely to remain in focus on January 7, 2025. Key stocks to buy on January 7 include ICICI Prudential (NSE: ICICIPruli), Bajaj Finserv (NSE: BajajFinsv), and Caplin Point (NSE: CapliPoint), according to experts. Analysts expect these shares to remain in focus as investors reassess market conditions following the sharp sell-off.

Meanwhile, the Nifty 50 slipped 1.6% on Monday, closing below the critical 24,000 mark at 23,616 points, while the Sensex dropped 1.59% to 77,964 points, reported CNBCTV18. Market participants are advised to exercise caution while identifying stocks to buy or sell on January 7 amid heightened global uncertainties impacting sentiment. BR Goyal Infrastructure Limited IPO: Construction Company Proposes To Open Its Initial Public Offering on January 07.

Here are key stocks to watch according to experts as markets reopen on January 7: ONGC Share Price Today, January 6: Check Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Limited Stock Prices on NSE and BSE.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance (NSE: ICICIPruli) : Closed at INR 660.15, down 2.00%. The private insurer received a GST order upholding a tax demand for FY2019–FY2021, which the company is appealing.

Bajaj Finserv (NSE: BajajFinsv) : Ended at INR 1,689.00, down 0.71%. Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance reported robust premium growth for December 2024, with total premiums reaching INR 4,688.72 crore YTD.

Caplin Point Laboratories (NSE: CapliPoint) : Dropped 0.69% to INR 2,520.00. The company received an EIR from the US FDA for its Tamil Nadu facility, with zero observations during the inspection.

Manappuram Finance (NSE: Manappuram) : Fell sharply by 4.49% to INR 179.30 following a daylight robbery at its Odisha branch, resulting in a loss of INR 20 crore.

Ashoka Buildcon (NSE: Ashoka): Slumped 8.87% to INR 278.30. Its subsidiary signed an agreement with NHAI for a INR 1,391 crore road project in West Bengal.

NESCO Ltd (NSE: NESCO): Declined 1.06% to INR 985.00. NESCO secured a tender for wayside amenities along the Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway.

These developments could drive investor sentiment in today’s trading session.

