Ahmedabad, Nov 15 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday said that tribals were deprived of development for decades after India's independence, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced various schemes for their welfare.

Patel was addressing a gathering at Ahwa town in the tribal-dominated Dang district to mark Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, celebrated on November 15, to honour the contributions of these communities, especially in India's freedom struggle.

The day marks the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, a tribal leader and freedom fighter.

"Tribals in the country were deprived of development for decades after India's independence. Then, PM Modi started a new era of politics of development, which benefited every citizen. He also started this tradition of celebrating Munda's birth anniversary as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas," the chief minister said.

Patel also launched various projects for the district, such as resurfacing 42 km road from Vaghai to Saputara at a cost of Rs 39.62 crore and resurfacing 27 other internal roads for Rs 49.41 crore.

He said Modi introduced 'Vanbandhu Kalyan Yojna' in 2007 as the chief minister of Gujarat for the overall development of tribals in the state.

Under this scheme, roads, schools, hospitals and medical and engineering colleges were built in tribal-dominated areas across the state, the chief minister said, adding that two tribal universities, one each in Panchmahal and Narmada district, were also built.

"After the scheme's success, we introduced phase two of Vanbandhu Kalyan Yojna in 2021 with a total outlay of Rs 1 lakh crore. I want to assure you that development works in tribal areas will not stop due to shortage of funds," the chief minister said.

He informed that the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM JANMAN) scheme has benefited 1.5 lakh people from tribal communities in Gujarat.

Patel stated that the Centre's recently launched Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan will benefit nearly five crore tribals in more than 63,000 villages in the country.

