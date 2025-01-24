Agartala Government Railway Police arrest two Bangladeshi for illegal entry in India. (Photo: Agartala GRP)

Agartala (Tripura) [India], January 24 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) and several other security agencies in a joint operation foiled an infiltration attempt by apprehending two Bangladeshi nationals in Agartala.

The two men have been identified as Gias Uddin (26) and Moin Uddin (25), and they allegedly entered India illegally.

"Acting on confidential information, a joint operation by Agartala Government Railway Police (GRP), Railway Protection Force (RPF), Border Security Force (BSF), and intelligence agencies led to the detention of two Bangladeshi nationals at Agartala Railway Station on Thursday," an official release said.

During preliminary questioning, the detainees revealed that their destination was Kolkata.

The GRP officials at Agartala Police Station are conducting detailed interrogations, and authorities suspect more individuals may be involved in the case.

A case has been registered at Agartala GRP Police Station, and the detainees are set to be presented before the court, the release added.

Further investigation is underway.

Earlier on Wednesday, BSF troops foiled another illegal border crossing attempt at the Meghalaya border and arrested six Bangladeshi nationals.

The action followed a specific intelligence tip-off, leading to a thorough search operation in the East Jaintia Hills region along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

Upon apprehension, it was revealed that these individuals had entered India several months ago and had since been employed as domestic workers in Bangalore and were now seeking to return home.

Meanwhile, the BSF has launched a 10-day "OPS Alert" exercise along the India-Bangladesh border to ensure heightened security amid Republic Day celebrations in the country.

This step has been taken ahead of the 76th Republic Day, considering the changed scenario in Bangladesh. (ANI)

