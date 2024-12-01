Agartala (Tripura) [India], December 1 (ANI): On the occasion of World AIDS Day, the Chief Minister of Tripura, Manik Saha, participated in an observance event held at the Pragna Bhawan Auditorium in Agartala.

The program, dedicated to raising awareness about HIV/AIDS, emphasized the importance of prevention, care, and education in combating the disease. Addressing the gathering, Saha underscored the need for a collective effort to eliminate the stigma surrounding HIV/AIDS and to promote awareness about its prevention. He highlighted the significance of the day in reminding people of the global fight against this dangerous disease and the need to support those living with it.

The Chief Minister also called upon the youth and the people of Tripura to take proactive steps in safeguarding their health.

"It is essential for everyone, especially the younger generation, to be careful and abstain from practices that increase the risk of contracting this disease. Education and awareness are our strongest tools in this battle," he stated.

The event witnessed participation from health officials, educators, social workers, and residents, all united in their commitment to the cause. Various programs, including awareness campaigns, skits, and discussions, were organized to spread information about prevention and treatment strategies.

Saha reaffirmed his government's dedication to strengthening healthcare initiatives and ensuring access to resources for those affected by HIV/AIDS. The program concluded with a pledge to work towards a healthier and more informed society.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister JP Nadda also stressed understanding the situation of those suffering from HIV, developing sensitivity, and protecting their human rights during the World AIDS Day 2024 event in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

Addressing the National Event for World AIDS Day, he said "The enthusiasm with which I see you all in this programme shows that all of you are committed to the prevention of AIDS and along with prevention, you are also committed to making the lives of people suffering from HIV meaningful. I would request all of you to understand the situation of people suffering from HIV, develop sensitivity and also protect their human rights.."

He further stated, "We all should give this message today and throughout the year and reiterate that we are there for the human rights of people suffering from HIV, they should be kept safe and we are for having a human angle towards the people suffering from this disease and protecting their rights." (ANI)

