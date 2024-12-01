World AIDS Day 2024: BJP President JP Nadda Stresses Commitment to AIDS Prevention and Support

Addressing the National Event for World AIDS Day, JP Nadda also stressed understanding the situation of those suffering from HIV, developing sensitivity, and protecting their human rights during the World AIDS Day 2024 event in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

Agency News ANI| Dec 01, 2024 02:55 PM IST
World AIDS Day 2024: BJP President JP Nadda Stresses Commitment to AIDS Prevention and Support
BJP President JP Nadda (Photo Credits: ANI)

Indore, December 1: Union Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda on Sunday, emphasized the importance of commitment to preventing AIDS and making the lives of those suffering from HIV meaningful.

Addressing the National Event for World AIDS Day, he also stressed understanding the situation of those suffering from HIV, developing sensitivity, and protecting their human rights during the World AIDS Day 2024 event in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. World AIDS Day 2024: WHO Calls for Global Commitment to Fight HIV on AIDS Day, Urges Rights-based Healthcare for All.

"The enthusiasm with which I see you all in this programme shows that all of you are committed to the prevention of AIDS and along with prevention, you are also committed to making the lives of people suffering from HIV meaningful...I would request all of you to understand the situation of people suffering from HIV, develop sensitivity and also protect their human rights," he said.

He further stated, "We all should give this message today and throughout the year and reiterate that we are there for the human rights of people suffering from HIV, they should be kept safe and we are for having a human angle towards the people suffering from this disease and protecting their rights." When Is World Aids Day 2024? Know the Date and Significance of the Day That Raises Awareness About the Prevention & Treatment of HIV/AIDS.

Meanwhile, WHO called for a global commitment to combat HIV on World AIDS Day, urging rights-based healthcare for everyone. The World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Southeast Asia, Saima Wazed, along with WHO, called for global commitment in the fight against HIV/AIDS on the occasion of

Meanwhile, WHO called for a global commitment to combat HIV on World AIDS Day, urging rights-based healthcare for everyone. The World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Southeast Asia, Saima Wazed, along with WHO, called for global commitment in the fight against HIV/AIDS on the occasion of "World AIDS Day" on Sunday, under the theme "Take the Rights Path: My Health, My Right!" This theme highlights the need for accessible, rights-based healthcare for individuals living with HIV.

In a statement, Wazed underlined that the WHO urged global leaders and citizens to address inequalities that continue to hinder progress towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals target of ending AIDS by 2030. She noted that the WHO stressed the importance of ensuring that people living with HIV have access to the necessary healthcare without facing stigma or discrimination. The organisation also emphasised the need for a rights-based approach to healthcare that respects the dignity and autonomy of individuals, particularly those at heightened risk.

Currency Price Change

