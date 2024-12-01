World AIDS Day 2024: BJP President JP Nadda Stresses Commitment to AIDS Prevention and Support

Indore, December 1: Union Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda on Sunday, emphasized the importance of commitment to preventing AIDS and making the lives of those suffering from HIV meaningful.

Addressing the National Event for World AIDS Day, he also stressed understanding the situation of those suffering from HIV, developing sensitivity, and protecting their human rights during the World AIDS Day 2024 event in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. World AIDS Day 2024: WHO Calls for Global Commitment to Fight HIV on AIDS Day, Urges Rights-based Healthcare for All.

"The enthusiasm with which I see you all in this programme shows that all of you are committed to the prevention of AIDS and along with prevention, you are also committed to making the lives of people suffering from HIV meaningful...I would request all of you to understand the situation of people suffering from HIV, develop sensitivity and also protect their human rights," he said.

He further stated, "We all should give this message today and throughout the year and reiterate that we are there for the human rights of people suffering from HIV, they should be kept safe and we are for having a human angle towards the people suffering from this disease and protecting their rights." When Is World Aids Day 2024? Know the Date and Significance of the Day That Raises Awareness About the Prevention & Treatment of HIV/AIDS.

