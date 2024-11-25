Agartala (Tripura) [India], November 25 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday inaugurated a blood donation camp at the premises of Agiye Chalo Sangha in Agartala, emphasising that voluntary blood donation is gradually becoming a significant social movement in the state.

"Voluntary blood donation is now taking the form of a social movement in the state. There is no substitute for blood. Blood has no religion. We have heard about various donations, but blood donation is above all donations," he said during his address at an event.

Also Read | Manipur Violence: Educational Institutions in 5 Districts To Remain Closed on November 25 and 26 for Safety of Students, Teachers.

The event was organised by the All Tripura Hotel and Restaurant Owners' Association in collaboration with Agiye Chalo Sangha.

CM Saha highlighted the need for maintaining a proper blood reserve, stating that about 1 per cent of the population's blood needs to be stored in blood banks to meet the demands.

Also Read | Parliament Winter Session 2024 To Begin on November 25; Waqf to Banking Laws Bill To Be Discussed.

"Forty thousand units of blood need to be stored for about 40 lakh people in Tripura. Maintaining a balance between the demand and supply of blood is very important because blood can be stored for a certain period of time. The Blood Transfusion Board is keeping a close watch on this," he added.

The Chief Minister also mentioned that there is currently a blood separation centre in the state.

He commended the All Tripura Hotel and Restaurant Owners' Association for setting an example of social responsibility by actively participating in social programs like blood donation.

During the event, Chief Minister Manik Saha interacted with the blood donors at the camp and encouraged them.

On the same day, Manik Saha also listened to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 116th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' along with BJP workers at the Bankumari Bagal Mata Temple premises under Pratapgarh Mandal.

In a post on X, he said, "Listened to the 116th episode of Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi Ji's MannKiBaat along with the Karyakartas and others at Bankumari Bagal Mata Temple premises under Pratapgarh Mandal."

"Modi Ji's words and his insights on the undying spirit of the common people across the country always inspire us," he added in the same post.

He underscored that PM Modi's 116th episode highlighted inspiring stories of innovation, resilience, and collective efforts of 'YuvaShakti' in various fields from across India & nature conservation.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi addressed the declining population of sparrows in the country and said that unique efforts are being made to revive the population of the bird in the 116th episode of Mann Ki Baat.

"In childhood, we had watched sparrows on our roofs; they play an important role in maintaining biodiversity. But nowadays, we can barely spot a sparrow in cities, due to increased urbanization. Many children of today's generation have seen sparrows only in pictures or videos. Some unique efforts are being made to bring back this lovely bird in the lives of such children," PM Modi said in his address during the 116th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat.'

Citing the example of Chennai's Kudugal Trust, the Prime Minister said that this institute, through its efforts, has significantly increased the population of the sparrows in the area. This institute trains children to make small wooden houses for sparrows, and in the last 4 years, they have made 10,000 such nests.

He also highlighted the success of the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, saying that the country has planted around 100 crore trees under this campaign in just five months.

Expressing happiness, PM Modi said that the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign has gone global, as he witnessed people participating in this campaign in Guyana. He added that Guyana President Irfan Ali, his mother-in-law, and other family members participated in this campaign. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)