Agartala (Tripura) [India], December 1 (ANI): Chief Minister Manik Saha said that the state government is providing a monthly allowance of Rs 2,000 to 2,183 HIV/AIDS patients in Tripura while addressing the state-level World AIDS Day observance at Pragya Bhavan on Sunday.

He also emphasized the importance of public awareness in preventing HIV/AIDS.

"It is necessary to organize more workshops and discussion groups, especially to raise awareness about HIV/AIDS among the youth. Efforts should also focus on educating students about HIV/AIDS and intravenous drug use through Red Ribbon Clubs in colleges and universities," he said.

CM highlighted that HIV-infected individuals have the right to live like any other person. "Therefore, if any discrimination is faced by HIV-infected individuals, action can be taken as per the law. Integrated Counselling and Testing Centres (ICTCs) are operational in 24 hospitals across the state. Additionally, there are Facility Integrated Counselling and Testing Centres (FICTCs) in 133 hospitals, three Targeted Intervention Integrated Counselling and Testing Centres (TITCs), and a Mobile Integrated Counselling and Testing Centre (MICTC) van functioning for HIV/AIDS awareness, counselling, and testing," Dr. Saha said.

CM Saha, who also serves as the state's health minister, informed that a Prevention of Parent-to-Child Transmission (PPTCT) Centre has been established at Agartala Government Medical College and GB Pant Hospital to prevent mother-to-child transmission of HIV/AIDS.

"This year, a total of 5,663 female sex workers, 978 homosexual individuals, 7,716 migrant workers, 3,804 truck drivers, 132 transgenders, and 8,748 intravenous drug users are being treated by 13 NGOs, 2 Link Worker Schemes, and 4 One-Stop Centres under the Tripura State AIDS Control Society. Furthermore, 18 additional satellite Opioid Substitution Therapy Centres are providing support to drug users in the state. Currently, the state government is offering a monthly allowance of Rs. 2,000 to 2,183 HIV/AIDS patients. Free HIV diagnostic tests are also conducted in remote areas of the state through Mobile Integrated Counselling and Testing Centre vans," he added. (ANI)

