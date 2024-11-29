Agartala (Tripura) [India], November 29 (ANI): Tripura is set to benefit from a significant infrastructure upgrade as the process of railway electrification, which began in 2022, continues to make impressive strides, an official said on Friday.

Nirupam Datta, from Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL), Agartala said that the electrification work is taking place at three locations across the state.

He added that the Rs 46 crore-worth project is funded by IRCON Railway Construction Company and aims to modernise the state's railway network and connect it to India's national railway grid.

"Railway electrification in Tripura started in 2022, with IRCON Railway Construction Company providing the funding of around Rs 46 crore. This is a deposit work project, and three traction substations are being set up in Tripura, along with a line-to-face line bay at our substation. The work is taking place at three locations in Tripura; Kumarghat P K Bari Substation, which was completed in March 2023; Teliamura Substation, which is ongoing and is expected to be completed by February 2025; and the Udaipur Substation; where also the work is also ongoing and will be completed by December 31, 2024," Datta told ANI.

"This electrification project will connect Tripura to the national railway grid, and the region will benefit from electric trains. Along with this, our revenue will be boosted, especially with the completion of the Kumarghat substation, which will further enhance revenue generation," he added.

The electrification project is a part of the state's broader push to modernise its railway system and is expected to bring numerous benefits to the region, according to officials. With electric trains running on these tracks, travel within the state will become more efficient, cleaner, and faster. Moreover, the revenue generation from this development is expected to rise, benefiting both the state and the Tripura Power Department.

In addition to the electrification, the Rajdhani Express has already started operating in Tripura, marking another major step in the region's railway development.

Local officials have expressed hope that with the completion of the electrification network, newer and faster trains will soon be introduced, further boosting connectivity and convenience for travellers. As the electrification work progresses, the state's railway services are expected to play a key role in its overall growth. (ANI)

