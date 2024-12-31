Mumbai, Dec 31 (PTI) A truck carrying foreign-made liquor overturned on Tuesday evening on the Nashik-Mumbai national highway near Shahapur in Thane district, police said.

The truck driver was allegedly driving drunk. He was detained after the accident near Lahe village, about 80 km from Mumbai.

The truck, laden with 940 boxes of liquor, was coming towards Mumbai from Nashik, an official said.

The traffic on the highway was affected for some time as liquor boxes fell on the road, he added.

The highway police removed the truck and retrieved the boxes.

A case is being registered at Shahapur police station against the driver for causing the accident. He was carrying valid documents to transport liquor.

