Nagpur, Nov 17 (PTI) Two men travelling in a car were arrested for allegedly trying to run over police personnel in the early hours of Sunday in Nagpur city, an official said.

The incident left two pedestrians and a policeman injured.

Also Read | Gurudas Sambhaji Kamble, Independent Candidate Contesting Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 From Paranda Constituency, Seeks Ban on Slippers Near Polling Booths Citing Code Violation; Here’s Why.

Police constable Aniruddha Sahasrabuddhe and two other officers tried to flag down a speeding car during a security check between Bhagwaghar Square and Mominpura Square around 1.30 am.

"Sahasrabuddhe and a beat marshal chased the car and managed to block it. However, the driver reversed the car, hitting Sahasrabuddhe. The car later hit a two-wheeler and crashed into a house railing," he said.

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: With Implementation of GRAP-4 From November 18, Physical Classes Will Be Suspended for All Except Class 10 and 12, Announces Delhi CM Atishi.

Two of the four occupants were overpowered by people and police, while two others, including a minor, managed to flee.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)