Balasore (Odisha) Nov 20 (PTI) At least two people died and two others were injured when the motorcycle they were riding skidded off the road in Odisha's Balasore district on Wednesday morning, police said.

The injured were admitted to the district headquarters hospital, they added.

Also Read | Guyana, Barbados To Honour PM Narendra Modi With Highest National Awards 'The Order of Excellence' and 'Honorary Order of Freedom of Barbados' Respectively.

According to police, four youths, aged 20 to 25, were riding a motorcycle when it skidded off the road while crossing a narrow bridge, resulting in two deaths and two injuries.

Balasore Sadar police station IIC Dayanidhi Das said one injured youth managed to crawl to a nearby petrol pump and alerted its staff about the accident following which police reached the spot.

Also Read | Earthquake in Andaman Sea: Quake of Magnitude 4.7 on Richter Scale Hits Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Police have seized the motorcycle and are investigating the case.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)