Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 18 (PTI) Two cases of monkeypox (Mpox) have been reported in Kerala, state Health Minister Veena George said on Wednesday.

Two men, who recently returned to Kerala from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), tested positive for the disease, she said.

One of the men from Wayanad district was initially found to be infected, and the second person, from Kannur, tested positive later, according to her statement.

Following the reports of the disease, the Health Department has directed those who came in contact with the patients to monitor for any symptoms and report them accordingly.

Kerala had reported a few cases of monkeypox in September this year, following the global outbreak of the disease.

