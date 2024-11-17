Mumbai, November 17: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday paid tribute to his father, Balasaheb Thackeray, on his death anniversary at Shivaji Park in Dadar, Mumbai. Uddhav Thackeray was accompanied by his wife Rashmi Thackeray and other leaders of the party.

Party leader Anil Desai also paid floral tribute to Balasaheb Thackeray on his death anniversary. Bal Keshav Thackeray also known as Balasaheb Thackeray, was the founder of the Shiv Sena party who passed away on November 17, 2012, following a cardiac arrest at the age of 86. Uddhav, Other Leaders Pay Tributes to Bal Thackeray on His Death Anniversary.

Shiv Sena UBT leader and his grandson Aaditya Thackeray took to X to pay tributes to Balasaheb Thackeray and shared a heartfelt post on his social media handle. He shared an image of him with his grandfather and captioned it in Marathi, "Grandpa... Salutations to the holy memory!" Uddhav Thackeray Chopper Checking: EC Officials Inspect Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader's Baggage in Helicopter for Second Time in Latur, Video Surfaces.

Aaditya Thackeray Pays Tribute To Grandfather Balasaheb Thackeray

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray paid tribute to Balasaheb Thackeray on his death anniversary at Shivaji Park in Dadar. pic.twitter.com/myl6hRcnfL — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2024

Born on January 23, 1926, in Pune, Balasaheb Thackeray had begun his professional career as a cartoonist with the English-language daily 'The Free Press Journal'. He later quit his professional job and founded the Shiv Sena in 1966 to advocate for the interests of the people of Maharashtra, particularly in Mumbai's political and professional landscape. Thackeray was also the founder of the Marathi-language newspaper 'Saamana'. Despite his significant influence in politics, he did not hold any official positions during his political career.

