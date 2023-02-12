Dehradun, Feb 12 (PTI) The Uttarakhand government has acted "boldly" against the "cheating mafia" by bringing a strict anti-copying law and sending those guilty to jail, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Sunday, hitting out at those blaming him for a series of recruitment exam question paper leaks.

"It is 22 years since the creation of Uttarakhand. Those opposing me should ask themselves which chief minister sent people involved in paper leak cases to jail. Which chief minister brought the sternest anti-copying law in the country," Dhami said after inaugurating a games and cultural festival at the Kalsi area in Dehradun district.

He said that he was advised not to attend the function on Sunday as he could face opposition.

Nevertheless, the chief minister said, he decided to come as he knew he had acted "boldly against the cheating mafia by sending 60 of them behind bars and introducing the country's sternest anti-copying law".

People must ask themselves which government showed the courage to lay its hands on the "cheating mafia", Dhami said.

The chief minister said a severe anti-copying law has been brought into force in the state and it has a provision for maximum sentence of life imprisonment for those indulging in or facilitating use of unfair means in recruitment examinations. It also has a provision for a fine of up to Rs 10 crore, he said.

"Did any other government show this courage?" Dhami asked.

It is being investigated whether there is an organisation that is trying to protect the "cheating mafia" by opposing the state government, the chief minister said.

Dhami said that "as the 'mukhya sevak' of the state, I want to assure the youth that no injustice will be allowed to happen to them".

The unemployed youths in Uttarakhand have been protesting against paper leaks in the state with the main opposition party, the Congress, giving them its active support.

