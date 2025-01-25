New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) The Union Health Ministry on Saturday hosted ASHA workers, who are special invitees at the 76th Republic Day celebrations, to honour their contributions in the success of various health initiatives.

To commemorate the outstanding contributions of ASHA workers, the Government of India invited around 250 ASHA workers along with their spouses from various states as special guests to the Republic Day ceremony.

This recognition not only uplifts the morale of these dedicated health workers, but also underscores the crucial value of their contributions, setting a strong precedent for acknowledging their essential role, an official statement said.

Speaking at the occasion, the Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava said, "ASHAs are the backbone of health schemes in the country."

Appreciating their contributions to the society, she highlighted that "notable success in the TB elimination mission is significantly attributed to the grassroots-level work done by ASHAs."

She also described ASHA as a display of India's 'Nari Shakti'.

Currently, more than 10.29 lakh ASHA workers serve as the first point of contact in India's healthcare system, acting as a crucial link between communities and essential health services, the statement said.

They play a pivotal role in various government health initiatives, such as maternal and child healthcare, promoting immunisation, and supporting the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme, the statement said.

ASHA workers are also instrumental in addressing the growing burden of non-communicable diseases and contribute to a wide range of other national health programmes.

Through their efforts, they are saving countless lives and ensuring that critical health interventions reach those in need, particularly in remote and underserved areas, the statement added.

Upon their arrival in the capital, they were received by officials of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Special sightseeing arrangements are made for them to visit Delhi's iconic landmarks.

They will visit the National War Memorial at Kartavya Path with a stop at the India Gate, allowing them to pay homage to the nation's martyrs and will witness the Republic Day parade on Sunday.

