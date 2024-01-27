New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): The Union Home Ministry said on Saturday that the Z+ security cover of CRPF has been extended to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who earlier today staged an impromptu sit-in on the roadside in Kerala against SFI black flag protest against his motorcade, while he was enroute to a function in the State.

The CRPF will soon take over the security of the Kerala Governor, who till now was receiving state category security cover.

"Union Home Ministry has informed Kerala Raj Bhavan that Z+ Security cover of CRPF is being extended to Hon'ble Governor and Kerala Raj Bhavan," the Governor posted on social media platform X soon after the incident

Khan alleged that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was to blame for the "lawlessness" in the state.

"I was supposed to attend a meeting at 11 am. Some people tried to hit my car when I reached here. I don't have any problem if somebody shows the back flag from a distance. But I will get down if somebody gets near my car. There were police officials here and my only question is why they allowed the protestors to hit the car. I am not blaming the police because it is the Chief Minister of the state who is promoting lawlessness in the state," Khan said.

"He is giving direction to the police to give protection to these lawbreakers. Many of them are those against whom several criminal cases are pending in court. More than 40 cases are pending. It is he who is giving protection to these people. Police have booked 17 people. These protestors are paid by the Chief Minister on a daily basis", the Kerala governor said.

Khan said that the Chief Minister has been indulging in such acts to hide the government's failure.

"There were more than 50 protestors. The police can't remove protestors because the Chief Minister doesn't want to. Lawlessness must not be tolerated. They damaged my car during their protest in Thiruvenrarhapuran. Number of policemen were largers than protestors. This is been done in order to divert attention from the Kerala government's failure."

A visibly infuriated Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan staged a protest on the wayside at Nilamel in Kollam, alleging police inaction after Student Federation of India (SFI) workers waved black flags at his motorcade.

He stepped out of the car and sat on a chair on the roadside and refused to move unless the protestors were taken into custody. He demanded a copy of the FIR against the protestors. (ANI)

