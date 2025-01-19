Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 19 (ANI): Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party national president J P Nadda inaugurated the Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering & Technology (CIPET) in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on Sunday, and highlighted the 'self-reliant' model adopted by the institute in research and various fields.

Minister Nadda also virtually inaugurated various projects by CIPET, spanning from Ahmedabad to Madurai.

Also Read | FMGE December 2024 Results Declared: Foreign Medical Graduate Examination Result Out at natboard.edu.in, Know Steps To Check.

"These projects include the inauguration of the state-of-the-art Calibration Laboratory in Ahmedabad, the Centre for Skilling and Technical Support along with the Plastic Waste Management Centre in Bhagalpur, and the well-equipped Boys Hostel building in Madurai," read the X post by the minister's account.

He highlighted how the projects will boost the vision of 'Viksit Bharat' as thought out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi by driving "cutting-edge research, sustainable development, and skill-building across crucial sectors."

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Launches 'White T-Shirt Movement', Calls on People To Raise Voice Against 'Rising Inequality' in Country (Watch Video).

https://x.com/JPNadda/status/1880967928889086126

Speaking during the event, Minister Nadda said, "It has always been the goal of Prime Minister Modi to come up with technical hubs of innovation and innovation as well as speed, scale and skill in a balanced manner. So, when skill comes, the speed comes and when it comes to speed, the scale also increases automatically. So they are inter-related and I am confident that the way CIPET has undertaken its journey is a new one."

He further praised the efforts of the faculty in recognising any challenges and finding solutions to those challenges, affirming the government's commitment to provide facilities to them for solving any problems.

"I want to tell the faculty with strength that you will make a big contribution and you will lead it. This is mine too. There is no unequivocal opinion about that either. There will be new challenges and new solutions. We will provide you with the facility to facilitate. So that you can identify those challenges first and address those and then solution to those challenges," Minister Nadda said.

The basic object of CIPET is to train people in various disciplines of plastics such as mould making, mould design, testing and characterization of plastics, plastic processing etc., for the plastic industry.

Earlier today, Minister Nadda also addressed the healthcare summit at Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA), on the theme of "Advancing Healthcare for India at 2047".

Nadda said, "India's remarkable healthcare evolution over the past decade is marked by significant achievements such as expanding medical infrastructure, including significant growth in the number of AIIMS and medical colleges; strengthening of public healthcare with initiatives like Ayushman Bharat and Mission Indradhanush, which are improving health outcomes for millions." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)