New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment, participated in a 6 km-long padyatra (foot march) organised by MY Bharat volunteers to commemorate the 75th Constitution Day in New Delhi on Monday.

The padyatra, themed "Humara Samvidhan, Humara Swabhiman," began at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium, passed through Kartavya Path, and concluded at India Gate. It saw the participation of over 10,000 MY Bharat youth volunteers, alongside prominent youth icons, Union Ministers, and Members of Parliament.

The event began with the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative, during which Dr Mandaviya and his parliamentary colleagues planted a tree.

Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Kiren Rijiju, Arjun Ram Meghwal, and Raksha Nikhil Khadse, along with other MPs, participated in the padyatra. Prominent youth icons and Olympic medallists such as Yogeshwar Dutt, Mirabai Chanu, Ravi Dahiya, and Yogesh Kathunia also joined the march.

Speaking to the media, Dr Mandaviya expressed delight at the participation of over 10,000 MY Bharat youth volunteers. He highlighted that the youth of the country had not only read the Preamble of the Constitution but had also reaffirmed their commitment to its principles. He emphasised that the youth of New India are moving towards building a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India).

At the starting point, a comprehensive exhibition showcased the journey of the Indian Constitution and the contributions of key figures. Youth dressed in period costumes brought history to life by portraying leaders such as Dr B.R. Ambedkar and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, providing an immersive experience. Along the route, the padyatra featured vibrant cultural exhibitions at various locations, with participants enjoying mesmerising performances such as traditional Gujarati dances, Rajasthani folk dances, and energetic Punjabi Bhangra.

The padyatra, aimed at promoting constitutional values among youth, included a special ceremony at India Gate where participants collectively read the Preamble. This activity underscored the Preamble's significance as the foundation of India's Constitution, embodying its core values of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity.

With Union Ministers and MPs in attendance, the event highlighted the importance of these principles in Indian democracy. The iconic location of India Gate, a symbol of national unity, further amplified the ceremony's impact. Following the Preamble reading, Dr Mandaviya and his parliamentary colleagues paid floral tributes to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

The padyatra engaged youth participants from over 125 colleges in the NCR region and various organisations, including NYKS, NSS, NCC, and Bharat Scouts & Guides. It served as a milestone in celebrating the Constitution's 75th year, emphasising the pivotal role of youth in upholding and promoting constitutional values for a Viksit Bharat. (ANI)

