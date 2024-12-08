Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 8 (ANI): Union Minister Piyush Goyal inaugurated the new floor of Sanjivani Hospital in North Mumbai on Sunday. He said that people of North Mumbai won't have to go far to receive healthcare services.

Piyush Goyal said, "I want to congratulate all the doctors, all the sevadars of Sanjivani Hospital. The lack of healthcare services in North Mumbai was a topic of discussion among people for the last several days. I am glad that Sanjivani hospital is taking new initiatives to provide healthcare services to people. Isolated ICU was a much-needed facility.

"People will not have to go far now. I am happy that Sanjivani Hospital is working to provide Sanjeevani with a spirit of service," he further added.

In a post on X, Piyush Goyal said, "Today I had the privilege of inaugurating the new wing of Sanjivani Multi-Speciality Hospital. This wing equipped with modern facilities will help in providing excellent health services to the needy. Many thanks to all the staff including the doctors associated with it."

Earlier addressing Assocham's Bharat @100 Summit, the Union Minister said MSMEs are integral to large businesses and industrial growth.

The Government is willing to earmark areas to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the 20 townships being built across the nation, as the MSMEs are integral to industrial growth, stated Goyal in New Delhi on December 5.

Stating that MSMEs are pivotal to supporting large industries in their ecosystem, the Minister noted that he would speak to States to look at providing areas to MSMEs for developing their businesses in townships and industrial parks.

He also added that MSMEs can be provided land at concessional rates to develop their businesses in the townships.

Speaking on the theme of the Summit, "Fuelling Bharat's Global Rise", the Minister reminded the participants of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's clarion call of 'Panch Pran' - Developed India, Removing Colonial Mindset, Taking Pride in Our Heritage, Unity and Integrity, and Collective Duty Towards the Nation. (ANI)

