India News | Union Minister Sadananda Gowda Holds Meeting with K'taka Deputy CM, Others over COVID-19 Situation

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 25 (ANI): Union Minister DV Sadananda Gowda held a meeting with Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwathnarayan, Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar, other leaders and officials over COVID-19 here on Monday.

Karnataka on Monday reported 93 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 2,182, said the state Health Department.

According to the state health department, among the new cases reported, 73 are interstate passengers and three are international passengers.

At present, there are 1,431 active cases in the state, while 44 people have succumbed to the infection.As many as 705 people have been discharged in the state and 17 are admitted in the ICU. (ANI)

