New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): Union Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday visited the post office in New Delhi's Lodhi Road area and dropped off letters for various regiments of the Indian Army, on the occasion of the 77th Army Day. The exercise came as part of India Post's 'LettersToSoldiers' initiative. Visuals from the scene showed Scindia affixing postage stamps on the envelopes carrying the letters.

He also interacted with the postal delivery employees present there and exalted their dedication to their service. Urging the masses to participate in 'LettersToSoldiers', the minister also put out a video appeal on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), with a message that read, "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the brave soldiers of the country on 'Army Day'. On this day I have written a letter to the brave soldiers of [Indian Army] thanking them for their courage and commitment. You too become a part of this campaign of [India Post] and write a letter to these soldiers thanking them for their service. #IndianArmyDay #LetterstoSoldiers."

Also Read | Bengaluru Power Cut: Parts of City To Witness Power Outage on January 16 Due to BESCOM Maintenance Work, Check Timings and List of Affected Areas.

This year's Army Day parade took place at the Centre Parade Ground in Maharashtra's Pune. According to a release, this marks the third occasion that the parade was held outside Delhi, following the decision to bring this prestigious event to other parts of the country. For the Southern Command, this is the second time the parade has been hosted under its aegis, the first being in Bangalore in 2023.

The parade commenced with a Wreath Laying ceremony at the Command War Memorial, where General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), paid tribute to the brave soldiers who have made the supreme sacrifice for the nation. General Dwivedi, as the Reviewing Officer, took the salute during the spectacular parade, which was commanded by Major General Anurag Vij, the General Officer Commanding, Dhakshin Maharashtra and Goa Sub Area.

Also Read | Chennai: Woman Research Scholar Harassed Near IIT Madras Campus; Culprit Apprehended by Public and Police.

The 77th Army Day Parade was marked by the presentation of 52 prestigious awards. Among the highlights were 15 Sena Medals (Gallantry), including 8 posthumous awards, and 37 Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Unit Appreciations, which recognised the outstanding efforts of units across the command. These accolades honoured the courage, dedication and exemplary service of personnel who continue to serve the nation with distinction. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)