New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI): Ahead of the announcement of the dates for the Delhi Assembly polls on Tuesday, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held a critical meeting with farmers of Delhi in what was a reach out message by the BJP. The Agricultre Minister said that he has written a letter to Delhi Chief Minister Atishi over the non-implementation of Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) in the national capital.

"We purchase crops on MSP through the state governments. I recently called for a meeting of all agriculture ministers and Delhi does not have one. The 'PM Fasal Bima Yojana' is not implemented here," Chouhan said in a press conference.

Also Read | Asaram Bapu Granted Interim Bail: Supreme Court Grants Interim Bail to Self-Styled Godman on Medical Grounds Till March 31, Orders Him To Not Meet His Followers.

He lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi, saying that the state government has become a "tragedy (AAP-DA)" for farmers since they are unable to benefit from the schemes introduced by the central government.

"The farmers of Delhi told me that they cannot avail of the welfare schemes offered by the centre because they have not been implemented in Delhi. I have written a letter to CM Atishi raising this concern. What is the problem? The Indian government is running schemes which are implemented with the help of state governments. Why are you not taking the money from the centre and giving it to the farmers? Your government has become an AAP-DA for farmers here since they are not getting any benefit," Chouhan said.

Also Read | Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2025 Date, Theme and Venue: When Is NRI Day Observed? From Significance To Live Streaming Details, Here's All You Need To Know About PBD Convention.

The Union Minister further accused the AAP government of providing electricity to the farmers at increased prices.

"They talk about free electricity but they are providing electricity to Delhi farmers at increased rates. Solar pump scheme has not been implemented here. I urge the Delhi government to implement farmer welfare schemes in Delhi which are being offered by the centre," Chouhan added.

This comes after farmers of Delhi reached Chouhan's residence for a meeting.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday, urged farmers protesting in Punjab to come forward for talks without conditions, stating that the central government has already extended an invitation for the dialogue amid ongoing farmers' protest. He pointed out that farmers didn't engage with the committee set up by the Supreme Court, highlighting the need for cooperation.

The protest organised by the farmers of Punjab at the Khanauri border in Sangrur district, near the Haryana border, entered its 330th day on Tuesday. They have been protesting to press on their various demands including a law to guarantee the minimum support price (MSP).

The concerns of the government have intensified after farm leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal fainted at the protest site earlier on the Khanauri border while being on a fast-unto-death since November 26 to press farmers' demands against the central government. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)