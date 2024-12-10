Union Minister Sarbanand Sonowal holds meeting with Odisha Mps to discuss development of ports and river waterways in state (Photo/X@dpradhanbjp)

New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Sarbanand Sonowal on Tuesday held a meeting in the national capital with MPs of Odisha and discussed the projects being implemented by state and central government for the development of ports and river waterways in Odisha.

In a post on X, Union Education Minister, who is a Lok Sabha MP from Odisha's Sambalpur said, "In the presence of MPs of Odisha, we discussed with the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, Sarbanand Sonowal, about the projects being implemented by the state government and the central government for the development of ports and river waterways and the plans for the coming days."

Pradhan, in his post, noted that the 'double engine' government is dedicated to changing the Paradip port into a state-of-the-art port.

"Accelerated development of ports in Odisha, a long-term plan for development of river waterways, construction of a cruise terminal at Puri, the Sagarmala project, improving the livelihood of fishermen, and export of marine products outside the state and the country, and accelerated development of National Waterway 5 were fruitfully discussed," the Union Education Minister added.

Pradhan stated that the meeting also discussed the skilling, re-skilling, and up-skilling of the young women working in the ship industry in Odisha.

"The meeting also discussed the skilling, re-skilling, and upskilling of the young women working in the ship industry in Odisha. The Modi government aims to develop a port-based economy in the state through its holistic and sustainable development by harnessing the immense potential of the maritime sector in Odisha," the Sambalpur MP added.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal introduced the Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024, in the Lok Sabha.

The bill provides for the constitution of a body to be notified by the Central Government, which would be responsible for conducting regulatory and oversight functions relating to the security of vessels and port facilities.

The bill also provides for the registration of a foreign vessel chartered on a bareboat charter-cum-demise contract by an Indian charterer in order to expand opportunities for international trade and increase Indian tonnage and temporary registration of vessels seeking to be recycled in India and grant a provisional certificate of registration to an Indian vessel. (ANI)

