Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 27 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has expressed deep sorrow over the demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

In his condolence message, the Chief Minister said that Manmohan Singh was a great and visionary leader and his demise is an immense loss to the nation.

He noted that during Manmohan Singh's tenure, India made unprecedented progress in various sectors. His policies and programs helped India gain a new global identity.

Sukhu stated that during Manmohan Singh's tenure, policies of economic liberalization were implemented, which boosted foreign investment in the country. He made several historic decisions during his tenure, bringing positive changes in the Indian society and economy.

The Chief Minister mentioned that under Singh's leadership, the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) was implemented, which proved to be a historic step in providing employment to the poor and marginalized sections of society. During his tenure, the Right to Information Act was passed, ensuring transparency and accountability in government processes. Several important laws were enacted during his tenure, paving the way for the nation's progress, the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister said that Manmohan Singh will always be remembered for his services and contributions as an economist, politician and Prime Minister. The Chief Minister prayed to the Almighty for peace to the departed soul and eternal rest in his divine abode.

Meanwhile, a Congress Working Committee meeting will be held today at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in New Delhi to pay homage to Manmohan Singh.

The meeting will convene at 5.30 pm today at the AICC headquarters, said Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal.

"A Congress Working Committee meeting comprising of the CWC Members, Permanent & Special Invitees is being convened at 5.30pm today in AICC HQ to pay homage to the former Prime Minister, Dr. Manmohan Singh ji," KC Venugopal posted on X.

Manmohan Singh passed away at AIIMS, Delhi, on Thursday evening at the age of 92 due to age-related medical conditions. He had a sudden loss of consciousness at home after which he was rushed to the AIIMS Delhi.

Manmohan Singh was born on September 26, 1932. Apart from being an economist, Manmohan Singh served as Reserve Bank of India governor from 1982-1985. He was the 13th PM of India with his tenure from 2004-2014 and was the longest-serving PM after Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi.

Serving as the finance minister of India in PV Narasimha Rao's government, Singh has been given credit for economic liberalisation in the country in 1991. The reforms made the Indian economy more accessible to foreign investors, which increased FDI and reduced government control. It greatly contributed to the country's economic growth.

Manmohan Singh's government also introduced the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA), which later came to be known as MGNREGA.

The Right to Information Act (RTI) was passed in 2005 under the Manmohan Singh government, which made the transparency of information between the government and the public better.

He retired from the Rajya Sabha earlier this year after serving for 33 years. (ANI)

