Pilibhit (UP), Nov 21 (PTI) Two guides and as many drivers were on Thursday suspended for taking vehicles with tourists close to tigers in violation of rules during a safari at the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve here, officials said.

After a purported video of the incident surfaced on social media, deputy director of the reserve, Manish Singh, had sought a report from regional forest officer of Mahod Range Sahendra Yadav, they said.

On the instructions of the deputy director, Yadav suspended two guides and as many drivers for 15 days for violating rules, officials said.

Talking to reporters, Singh said some safari vehicles with tourists were passing through the Mahod Range on Wednesday when a tiger was spotted. Soon, other safari vehicles too reached the spot and surrounded the tiger as the tourists clicked photos and recorded videos of the animal.

According to officials, the erring drivers of the vehicles went too close to the tiger which was a violation of rules.

