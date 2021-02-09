New Delhi, February 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed deepest condolences to the families of those killed in a two-vehicle crash on the Varanasi-Jaunpur highway in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur district. Six people were killed and 11 others injured in the accident.

All the 17 people were travelling in a jeep after attending a cremation in Varanasi, police said, adding the collision took place between the vehicle and a truck. PM Narendra Modi Condoles Death of 6 Persons in Rajasthan Bus Accident.

PM Narendra Modi's Tweet

"Got the sad news of the death of people in a road accident near the Varanasi-Jaunpur border in Uttar Pradesh. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those people and wish a speedy recovery for those who have been injured in the accident," Modi was quoted as saying by the Prime Minister's Office.

