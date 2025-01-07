Lucknow, Jan 6 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday extended birthday greetings and best wishes to his Odisha counterpart Mohan Charan Majhi.

"Heartfelt birthday greetings to the Honourable Chief Minister of Odisha, Shri Mohan Charan Majhi Ji!," Adityanath said in a post on X.

Also Read | ‘Narrow Mindset’: Farooq Abdullah Slams Ramesh Bidhuri’s Remarks on Atishi, Priyanka Gandhi.

"I pray to Lord Jagannath for your good health, a long life and continued success," he added.

Majhi, who turned 53 on Monday, was sworn-in as the chief minister in June last year following the BJP's victory in the Odisha Assembly elections.

Also Read | Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Over 33 Lakh Users From 183 Countries Visit Official Website of Mahakumbh https://kumbh.gov.in.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati also extended their wishes to Majhi on his birthday.

“Greetings to the hardworking Chief Minister of Odisha, Shri Mohan Charan Majhi on his birthday. A grassroots leader, he has been at the forefront of public service and empowering the poor. He is making noteworthy efforts for Odisha's progress. Praying for his long and healthy life,” Modi said on X.

"Under the leadership of Modi ji, you are giving a new direction and speed to public welfare and development in Odisha," Shah said on X in Hindi.

“May you be blessed with good health, happiness, and continued success in serving the people. Wishing you a year ahead filled with progress and prosperity,” the governor said in his message to Majhi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)