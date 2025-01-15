Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 15 (ANI): As part of the Maha Kumbh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath convened a high-level review meeting and stressed the importance of seamless arrangements to accommodate a massive turnout of devotees expected to visit the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj for the holy dip during Mauni Amavasya on January 29.

According to an official release, Chief Minister Yogi has directed authorities to expedite preparations for the Maha Kumbh in anticipation of 8-10 crore devotees arriving for the Mauni Amavasya on January 29.

Also Read | School Holiday 2025: Winter Break Extended in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Other States Amid Cold Wave, Check Revised Dates Here.

While reviewing the situation of the last three days with senior government level officials on Wednesday, CM Yogi said that more than 6 crore people received the holy dip in Triveni on the two major festivals of Paush Purnima and Makar Sankranti.

The Chief Minister noted that the Paush Purnima and Makar Sankranti, saw over 6 crore devotees participating in the sacred bath at the Triveni Sangam, highlighting the need to ensure smoother logistics, enhanced safety, and better crowd management for Mauni Amavasya.

Also Read | 'Government Working With Dedication, Spirit of Service': PM Narendra Modi Says During Inauguration of Sri Sri Radha Madanmohanji Temple of ISKCON in Navi Mumbai.

He instructed officials to expedite the implementation of measures, including transportation, sanitation, medical facilities, and law enforcement, to handle the unprecedented number of devotees.

He issued instructions that by communicating with the railways, the timely movement of Maha Kumbh special trains should be ensured and said that regular and special trains should be operated continuously.

The Chief Minister also pointed out the need to improve the mobile network in the Maha Kumbh area, and also stressed on the continuous operation of buses, shuttle buses and electric buses.

He said that toilets should be cleaned regularly, the ghats should be barricaded and electricity and drinking water supply should be provided in all sectors.

Many officials including Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary to Chief Minister, Director General of Police, Principal Secretary Home and Information, Principal Secretary Urban Development, Chairman Power Corporation and Director Information were present in the meeting.

Devotees continued to take holy dip at Triveni Sangam on the third day of the 45-day-long Maha Kumbh that began on January 13.

Over 50 million devotees have taken holy dip on the first two days of what is considered to be the biggest gathering of human beings on the planet.

On Tuesday, during the first Amrit Snan of Mahakumbh 2025 on Makar Sankranti, the Uttar Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, organised a grand flower shower from helicopters, showering lakhs of devotees at the Sangam Bank in rose petals.

Flowers were showered on all the ghats and Akharas. The sight of rose petals raining down overwhelmed the devotees, who responded with heartfelt chants of Jai Shri Ram and Har Har Mahadev.

CM Yogi described Mahakumbh as a symbol of the immense power and faith of Sanatan Dharma. He wrote, "On the first Amrit Snan day, more than 3.5 crore revered saints and devotees earned the merit of bathing in the eternal and pure Triveni Sangam." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)