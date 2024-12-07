Amaravati (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 7 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Saturday extended an invitation to Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu to attend the Mahakumbh, which will commence on January 13, 2025.

Speaking to the media, Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya stated that the Uttar Pradesh government has requested all state governments to set up their state camps at the Mahakumbh.

"Today, on behalf of the Uttar Pradesh government, I and our senior leader, Siddharth Nath Singh, came to Andhra Pradesh. We invited Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu to attend the Maha Kumbh 2025. Our government has requested all state governments that if you wish, you can set up your state camp there, and the Uttar Pradesh government will work to provide all the facilities to the government," Deputy CM Maurya said.

The UP Deputy CM further mentioned that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has agreed to attend the event. "Chandrababu Naidu, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, said that he will be there on behalf of the Tirupati Balaji Devasthan Trust. I also appreciate his decision to set up a camp," he said.

He also said that the ministers from Uttar Pradesh are visiting different states to extend similar invitations.

Earlier on Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the Jan Ashray Sthal in Prayagraj, marking the preparations for the Mahakumbh 2025, which will commence on January 13, 2025.

CM Yogi also chaired a meeting with the officials to review the ongoing preparations for the Mahakumbh 2025 at Circuit House in Prayagraj.

The Mahakumbh will begin with the Paush Purnima Snan, which is on 13 January 2025. The Kumbh festival will conclude with the final bath on 26 February 2025, the day of Mahashivratri.

Focusing on providing better facilities to devotees during Mahakumbh 2025, the authorities are also constructing a special type of floating jetty at Sangam that will allow devotees to take comfortable baths and have the facility to change clothes.

Meanwhile, a large number of specialist doctors are also being deployed to ensure the health of everyone, including devotees and saints. As part of this initiative, a 100-bed hospital has been nearly completed at the Parade Ground in Mahakumbh Nagar.

The other facilities Natural huts and tents with modern facilities will also be built in Prayagraj to provide comfortable accommodations for the devotees who will be visiting for Mahakumbh 2025. (ANI)

