Mahakumbh Nagar (UP), Jan 16 (PTI) After the successful completion of Paush Purnima and Makar Sankranti in the Maha Kumbh, the Uttar Pradesh government is now focusing on the preparations for the Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya falling on January 29.

Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh and Uttar Pradesh DGP Prashant Kumar visited the Maha Kumbh area on Thursday and chaired a high-level meeting to review and strengthen the arrangements, an official press statement said.

The chief secretary said the arrangements and facilities during the previous festivals were commendable but emphasised the need for further refinement.

He stated that preparations must also account for the anticipated visit of the prime minister to the Maha Kumbh, along with a possible cabinet meeting, it said.

He instructed that all preparations should be completed promptly and directed that sector magistrates, police and officers from all departments ensure their presence in all sectors.

Addressing the facilities provided by the Railways, he suggested improving the signage directing devotees to railway stations.

"The signage should clearly indicate which station devotees need to go to and provide visible information about the availability of trains to their destinations. Key details about trains and stations should be displayed on digital screens, along with the distance to Sangam for the convenience of visitors," he said.

The Railways must ensure that passengers departing from a station can return via the same station, he added.

He further directed that train operations on Mauni Amavasya should begin early morning, even if it requires reducing the number of normal trains for that day, according to the statement.

DGP Prashant Kumar said the running status of trains must be displayed at prominent locations in the city and under no circumstances should train platforms be changed.

These measures aim to streamline the travel experience for devotees and ensure their convenience.

While reviewing the facilities in the Mela area, the chief secretary emphasised the need for seamless telecom services during major bathing festivals and the Amrit Snan.

He stated that the telecom infrastructure in the fair area is robust and under no circumstances should devotees face issues with phone connectivity. He instructed the Transport Department to ensure the operation of additional buses from Prayagraj for the convenience of devotees, with special focus on running regular services to Ayodhya, the official statement said.

He directed the public works department to install sturdy iron railings along all pontoon bridges without any gaps to ensure safety.

Regarding cleanliness, Chief Secretary Singh directed that there should be an adequate number of toilets and urinals at Sangam Nose.

"There should be no complaint of overflow anywhere. VIP toilets should be provided in the Akhara area," he said, adding that all 1.5 lakh toilets should be installed by January 20.

The chief secretary emphasised the importance of ensuring drinking water facilities across all public and private institutions within the fair area.

He directed that tap connections be provided on a priority basis, ensuring sufficient water availability in all establishments, including Judges Colony and Media Colony.

He also instructed the Irrigation Department to monitor and maintain the water level and purity at the ghats.

The chief secretary stressed the need for an adequate police presence at all locations, including the fair area, and directed that police personnel must report to duty on time to ensure seamless security measures, the statement said.

