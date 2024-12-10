Mahakumbh Nagar (UP), Dec 10 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government will deploy specially trained mounted police during the Maha Kumbh to effectively manage the crowd at one of the world's largest religious gatherings.

Police officers riding horses will patrol areas inaccessible to the regular police on foot, ensuring smooth movement for millions of devotees.

Also Read | Mumbai BEST Bus Crash: Sanjay More Remanded in Police Custody Till December 21; Trained for Only 10 Days Before Being Deployed, Lacked EV Driving Skills, Reveals Probe.

In a statement, the state government said that to support this initiative, 130 horses, featuring a mix of Indian, American, and English breeds, and 166 police personnel have been deployed.

The 166 police personnel include 35 staffers for horse care.

Also Read | Jabalpur Shocker: 10 Masked Men Armed With Sharp Weapons Kill 65-Year-Old Woman Over Land Dispute in Madhya Pradesh’s Ghunsaur Village, Probe Launched.

Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police Prashant Kumar said the horses have undergone special training to manage crowds effectively without causing harm to the devotees.

The mounted police were trained at Moradabad and Sitapur in crowd management both on land and in water, he added.

Counter Inspector Prem Babu of the Mounted Police Line said American Warmblood and England's Thoroughbred horses have been procured from the Army to complement the Indian-bred horses.

These horses are being acclimatised to the Maha Kumbh terrain through regular morning and evening patrols, ensuring familiarity with the fair's geographical conditions, he said.

The mounted police are supported by a team of three veterinarians, ensuring the health and well-being of these horses. They receive massages daily and are groomed every month to maintain their physical fitness.

The horses are given a special diet that includes 1 kg of gram, 100 grams of jaggery, 100 grams of linseed oil, 2 kg of barley, 1 kg of bran, 25 kg of green grass and 30 grams of salt, the statement from the state government said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)