Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 24 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday reviewed security arrangements ahead of the Mahakumbh, scheduled to be held in Prayagraj in January 2025.

Additional Director General (ADG), Law and Order, Amitabh Yash, stated that the overall security for the religious event is being closely monitored by the ADG office.

Also Read | Delhi Horror: 8-Year-Old Girl Strangled to Death for Resisting Rape by Neighbourhood 'Brother' in Vasant Kunj, Body Dumped in Army Cantonment Area.

"Today, I have come here with a full team to review the arrangements. The work being undertaken for overall security, including cyber security, is being assessed by the ADG office. Information has also been gathered on prioritising the tasks that need completion. The arrangements are quite satisfactory," Yash said.

The ADG highlighted that CCTV cameras equipped with face recognition technology have been installed at the site. He also confirmed that adequate lighting arrangements have been ensured for the 'Mela'.

Also Read | Mahakumbh Mela 2025: Super Deluxe and Villa Tent Houses Ready in Prayagraj, Online Bookings for Stays at 'Mahakumbh Gram' Set To Begin From January 10.

"CCTV cameras with face recognition and other advanced features have been installed. Complete lighting arrangements have been made. Continuous drills are being conducted to handle any emergency situation," he added.

On Monday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath noted that preparations for the Mahakumbh are progressing rapidly, with seamless coordination between the Central and State Governments and various departments.

Speaking to journalists after reviewing the preparations for Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, he emphasised the extensive efforts underway, stating, "Every institution is actively engaged to ensure the success of this grand event."

The Chief Minister described the Mahakumbh as not just a religious festival but also an exceptional opportunity for Prayagraj to showcase its outstanding hospitality. He urged the people of Prayagraj to collaborate in making the event a resounding success and to elevate the city's global reputation.

CM Yogi further shared that preparations for the monumental "Sanatan Gaurav Mahakumbh" are well underway. "So far, land has been allocated to over 20,000 saints and institutions through a comprehensive registration process. This includes allotments to all 13 Akharas, Dandiwada, Acharyawada, Prayagwal Sabha, Khak Chowk, and others. Efforts are ongoing to complete the allocation process for the remaining and newly registered institutions by January 5," he informed.

The Mahakumbh is scheduled to take place from January 10 to February 24.

The main bathing festivals, known as the "Shahi Snan" (royal baths), will be held on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)