Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 5 (ANI): As crores of devotees are expected to congregate during the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, starting next month, a steel bridge there is nearing completion to ease the traffic jams.

"The bridge is very strong. We have been working for the last 45-50 days for its construction. It has almost completed. Only minor works are remaining," Umesh Kumar Pandey, a person involved in the construction of the bridge, told ANI.

"Its capacity is very large. We moved cranes weighing 100-150 tonnes over it multiple times... This bridge will be beneficial in managing the traffic jams," he added.

The Maha Kumbh Mela is expected to draw a massive crowd of around 40 crore people, posing a significant challenge for crowd management.

Speaking on the preparations for the Maha Kumbh, the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of North Central Railway, Shashikant Tripathi told ANI, "... The Civil Administration has given us an estimate that around 40 crore people will reach Prayagraj during the Kumbh Mela... Crowd management is a big subject for us."

The North Central Railway has devised a plan to ensure a smooth and safe experience for the pilgrims. The uni-directional movement to prevent chaos and congestion, the movement of people will be kept uni-directional, avoiding criss-cross movements.

Moreover, passengers will be directed to the 'Yatri-Kendra' before proceeding to their respective platforms, reducing confusion and congestion.

To cater to the massive influx of pilgrims for the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, Indian Railways will operate a staggering 13,000 trains over 50 days, including 2-3 additional days before and after the event. This massive transportation effort will comprise 10,000 regular trains and 3,000 special trains.

"During the 50 days (including 2-3 days additional days before and after) the Kumbh Mela, 13,000 trains will run, which will have 10,000 regular trains and 3,000 special trains. There are around 700 Mela Special Trains for long-distance... Around 1800 short-distance trains will operate for 200-300 kms... We are also running a ring rail for the devotees who want to go to Chitrakoot, Banaras and Ayodhya, including Prayagraj. This train will move in a circuit originating from Prayagraj," added Tripathi.

The government and railway authorities are working together to ensure seamless communication, transportation, and amenities for the millions of devotees and visitors.

The Maha Kumbh Mela is scheduled to take place from January 13 to February 26, 2025, at the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna, and mythical Sarasvati rivers in Prayagraj. The event is expected to be a grand celebration, with various spiritual, cultural, and tourist attractions. (ANI)

