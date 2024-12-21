Hojai (Assam) [India], December 21 (ANI): A lady rider from the USA died in a road mishap at the Lumding area in Assam's Hojai district on Saturday, police said.

According to police, the lady identified as Elaine Berry Thompson, a USA national was coming from Silchar towards Dhemaji riding a motorcycle when a speeding truck hit her bike in the Lumding area.

Also Read | Chennai Shocker: Drunk Cop Dies After Iron Grill Penetrates 30 cm Into Anus While Trying To Escape House Through Balcony After Quarrel.

Rupam Bordoloi, Additional Superintendent of Police of Hojai district told ANI that, police have seized the truck.

"At around 12-45 pm, we received information about an accident. When our police team reached the spot they came to know that a USA national was involved in that accident and that lady was identified as Elaine Berry Thompson. She was rushed to the hospital, but doctors declared her brought dead. The victim might be involved in some social work. She was coming from Silchar towards Dhemaji. We have seized the vehicle (truck)," Rupam Bordoloi said. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

Also Read | Bastar Accident: 4 Killed, 30 Injured as Mini Goods Vehicle Overturns in Chhattisgarh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)