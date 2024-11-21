Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] November 21 (ANI): US Consul General in Chennai, Chris Hodges, launched the Indo-Pacific curriculum (IPC) at Christ University (Deemed to be University) on Thursday, which will be available online free of charge and will provide a resource to explore and analyze the geopolitical, social, and environmental dynamics of the Indo-Pacific region.

The Indo-Pacific Circle (IPC), Centre for East Asian Studies (CEAS), Christ University, and the Council for Strategic and Defense Research (CSDR) jointly developed the curriculum, which was funded by a grant from US Consulate General Chennai.

The curriculum is available free of charge on the IPC website. It offers college and university students, researchers, and the public a resource to explore and analyze the geopolitical, social, and environmental dynamics of the Indo-Pacific region.

Addressing the launch gathering, Consul General Hodges said, "The Indo-Pacific curriculum inspires participants to ask critical questions, promote inclusive engagement, and work toward a united future."

The Indo-Pacific curriculum includes a series of online recorded lectures presented by 18 scholars from India and the Indo-Pacific region, covering topics such as Diversity of the Indo-Pacific, Trade, Geo-Economics, Demographics and Challenges, Climate Change and Maritime Security, and Migration, among others.

Meanwhile, addressing the 11th ASEAN Defence Ministers Meeting-Plus (ADMM Plus), Laos defence minister Rajnath Singh said that in the context of the promotion of peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific, India stands for freedom of navigation and overflight, unimpeded lawful commerce and adherence to international law. (ANI)

