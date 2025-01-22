Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 22 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has condoled the loss of lives in a train accident in Jalgaon in Maharashtra.

At least eight passengers of Pushpak Express were killed after they were hit by the Karnataka Express in Jalgaon district. Initial reports said that passengers had stepped outside their coaches due to a suspected fire on the train.

Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and assured medical treatment to the injured.

Uttar Pradesh CMO said in a post on X that the Chief Minister has expressed grief over the Pushpak train accident.

He also wished speedy recovery of the injured passengers.

CPRO Central Railway, Swapnil Nila told ANI that Karnataka Express was going in the opposite direction.

"Near Pachora in Jalgaon, Pushpak Express, which was coming from Lucknow towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, an incident of alarm chain pulling occurred. After this incident, a few passengers deboarded the train. At the same time Karnataka Express was crossing and going in the opposite direction. We have come to know that a few passengers were hit by that train," he said.

Nashik Divisional Commissioner Praveen Gedam said eight people have died in the mishap but the number may rise. He said the administration is providing all possible help. (ANI)

