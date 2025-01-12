Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 12 (ANI): Police have arrested a man working at a restaurant in Ghaziabad after a video surfaced online showing him spitting on a customer's roti, an official said.

Speaking to ANI, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Swatantra Kumar Singh said, "In connection with a video that has gone viral on social media, it has been brought to attention that the video is from a restaurant in Sombazar. The person shown in the video is identified as Irfan, a resident of Bijnor, who works at the restaurant making rotis. As shown in the video, while making the roti, he is spitting into it. After taking cognisance of the video, the individual was taken into custody. A case has been filed against the person, and further legal action is being taken."

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

